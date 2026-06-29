Wedding speculations about music composer Anirudh Ravichander and his partner Kavya Maran have resurfaced after a family member made a surprising claim.

Speculations about Anirudh Ravichander's wedding have resurfaced online. According to reports, he and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO KRumours about Avya Maran are making news again, the excitement grew as Anirudh's uncle, actor Y Gee Mahendra, said that the two are getting married.

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Mahendra made the statements during a recent interview, when he congratulated his nephew and even hinted that the wedding is almost certain. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya have responded to the latest gossip. There has been no formal confirmation from any of them on their relationship or wedding plans.

What did Anirudh Ravichander's uncle, Y Gee Mahendra, say?

Mahendra told KPTV that Anirudh is "a very soft boy" before discussing his purported wedding. "I'd want to use this opportunity to congratulate him. He is getting ready for a spectacular wedding. Based on what I've heard, it's a foregone conclusion. "They are getting married," Mahendra said.

While he did not share the date or location of the wedding, he did laud Kavya. Without disclosing her name at first, he described her as "not an ordinary girl" and praised her management of an IPL franchise. He also praised her for inheriting her father's business talents. Mahendra further mentioned that Anirudh and Kavya form "a good pair" and joked that they might "indulge in musical business" together.

Did Anirudh or Kavya react? As of yet, Anirudh and Kavya have not responded to Mahendra's comments.

However, they have previously been related. In 2025, a Reddit post saying that the couple had been dating for almost a year went viral. It further said that they were planned to marry. The article further claimed that superstar Rajinikanth, who is linked to Anirudh, had met with Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran to explore their connection.

At the time, Anirudh denied the wedding allegations on X, stating, "Marriage ah? lol.. Chill out guys, pls stop spreading rumours." While denying news of a planned wedding, he did not address the rumours tying him to Kavya.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?





Anirudh Ravichander is a highly sought-after music composer in Indian film. He debuted with 3 in 2012, and Why This Kolaveri Di became a global success. Since then, he has composed music for several hit films, including Leo, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi and Coolie.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. She is the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad.