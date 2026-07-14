Christopher Nolan's latest epic, The Odyssey, has inspired movie lovers to plan international trips just to watch the film in its highest-quality format. Since the film was shot entirely using IMAX 1570 cameras, many fans believe the only way to truly appreciate Nolan's vision is by watching it on a compatible screen.

Only 41 cinemas worldwide can project IMAX 1570 film, making the experience extremely rare. Among them, IMAX Melbourne has become one of the biggest attractions as it is the only theatre in the Southern Hemisphere screening the film in its original format. Visitors from countries including Germany, Turkey, Singapore, Malaysia and even the United States have travelled to Australia specifically for these screenings.