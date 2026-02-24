Musician Anirudh Ravichander, known for 'Jawan', will perform at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Feb 26. The performance is set to take place before the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match as part of a grand celebration by the ICC.

Anirudh to Headline T20 World Cup Celebration

Musician Anirudh Ravichander, best known for composing tracks for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', is all set to add some musical tadka at the iconic M A Chidambaram Stadium before the start of India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup match on February 26.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the update, ICC on Instagram wrote, "Get ready, Chennai! The one and only Anirudh is set to light up the iconic M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on 26 February in a grand celebration of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026! One stage. One night. Thrilling vibes." Notably, the official song of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was composed and sung by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander only.

Team India Faces Must-Win Clash

Team India will be playing a must-win clash against Zimbabwe at Chennai on Thursday. After a humiliating 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eight phase opener, the Men in Blue will need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in their title defence and also hope that South Africa ends the Super Eight phase unbeaten.