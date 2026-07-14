It is the 17th day of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The climate activist's health is deteriorating. Now, many Bollywood celebs have come out in his support amid the ongoing protest. Keep scrolling to know more.

Soon after the Reddit post about why Indian celebrities are not lending support to climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike went viral, a few Bollywood actors have came out in support of Wangchuk. Yes, you read that right. Sonam's health is deteriorating, as per a post shared by Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke. The activist has lost almost 8 kgs in 17 days of protest, and things are not looking good for his health.

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Celebs Lend Support To Wangchuk

The protest and hunger strike are for seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and seeking Rs 1 crore in compensation for 11 students who died due to the same. Now, the first actor who came out in support was 3 Idiots star Omi Vaidya, who played the titular role of Chatur Ramlingan in the film, which also had a character inspired by Wangchuk, named Phunshuk Wangdu, played by Aamir Khan.

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Omi took to his Instagram and dropped a rather emotional video saying he does not want ‘Phunsuk Wangdu to die.’ He wrote, “Did you know the real life Phunsukh Wangdu may die?." Abshay Deol too took to his Instagram and dropped a broken heart emoji along with Wangdu's pic. Veteran actress Zeenat Aman aso penned a heartfelt caption and wrote, “ My thoughts today are in the country’s capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike. I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk “…has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.” And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won’t even have a dialogue.” Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much loved Bollywood character “Phunsuk Wangdu” played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards. With respect to Mr. Wangchuk’s wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India. We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all.”

CJP's Post About Wangchuk

Abhijeet Dipke wrote on X, "Day 17 of Sonam Sir’s Hunger-Strike.

He has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain. Like everyone else, I begged him to end his fast.

He calmly replied, “Don’t ask me to end my fast. Ask the govt why they won’t even have a dialogue.”

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