Aamir Khan has landed in a political controversy after Maharashtra ministers linked his third marriage to the controversial “love jihad” narrative, sparking widespread debate over personal choices, politics and celebrity scrutiny.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has become the centre of a fresh political row after comments made by Maharashtra ministers over his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane questioned Khan's third marriage and alleged that it reflected the controversial "love jihad" narrative. He also urged people to think carefully before watching the actor's films, linking Aamir's personal life to a broader political issue.

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The remarks quickly gained attention online and drew mixed reactions from the public, with many debating whether an individual's personal decisions should become a matter of political discussion.

Shiv Sena Leader Backs the Statement

The controversy intensified after Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat supported Rane's comments. Shirsat said that Aamir Khan could become a "brand ambassador of love jihad" and claimed that despite being a successful actor, marrying three times showed that he had failed to win people's hearts. His remarks further fuelled the ongoing debate across social media and political circles.

Social Media Divided

Aamir Khan recently married Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao. While his latest marriage has received congratulatory messages from fans, it has also attracted political criticism.

The comments by the Maharashtra ministers have triggered sharp reactions online. While some users echoed the ministers' views, many others defended Aamir Khan, arguing that marriage is a personal matter and should not be used for political narratives. The episode has once again highlighted how celebrity lives often become part of larger political and social debates in India.