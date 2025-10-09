Image Credit : Film Poster

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-anticipated action film War 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. After its theatrical run earlier this year, the spy thriller officially arrived on the OTT platform on October 9, 2025. Fans who missed the big-screen experience can now enjoy the film from home in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Netflix India announced the release with a post saying, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War?”—prompting an outpouring of excitement from fans online.