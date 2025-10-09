- Home
War 2 OTT Release: War 2, featuring Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, has finally made its way to digital platforms after a successful theatrical run
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s much-anticipated action film War 2 is now available for streaming on Netflix. After its theatrical run earlier this year, the spy thriller officially arrived on the OTT platform on October 9, 2025. Fans who missed the big-screen experience can now enjoy the film from home in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Netflix India announced the release with a post saying, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War?”—prompting an outpouring of excitement from fans online.
Star Cast and Storyline
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues the YRF Spy Universe, following the events of War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Agent Kabir, alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in new pivotal roles. While Tiger Shroff did not return for the sequel, Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut brought fresh energy and a cross-industry appeal to the franchise.
Box Office and Audience Response
Upon its release, War 2 received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics, particularly regarding its heavy reliance on VFX. However, the film managed to collect an impressive ₹364.25 crore worldwide, though it fell short of the first War’s ₹471 crore lifetime earnings. Despite the reception, the film succeeded in expanding the cinematic spy universe and reinforcing Hrithik’s status as one of Bollywood’s top action stars.
Hrithik Roshan’s Reflection and What’s Next
Earlier this month, Hrithik Roshan shared an introspective note about his character Kabir, reflecting on his journey and creative process. He expressed how War 2 felt “too easy,” hinting at his evolving artistic mindset. As for what lies ahead, YRF has confirmed that the next entry in its spy franchise will be Alpha, featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, and Bobby Deol—further expanding the universe.