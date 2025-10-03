Hrithik Roshan recently opened up about the commercial underperformance of War 2, sharing candid thoughts on the challenges and lessons from the film. He also praised director Ayan Mukerji for his creative vision and storytelling approach.

Hrithik Roshan has come for an open and frank discussion on why his most recent film War 2 has performed so poorly. He took to his Instagram handle to share his views on the film. He talked about expectations and pressure, the emotional toll of a box-office disaster, and his admiration for Ayan Mukerji's creative vision.

Hrithik Talks About War 2

Speaking to the media, Hrithik mentioned, "Every film isn’t meant to be torture trauma. Sometimes we give everything, and then it doesn’t work out as expected." The actor calculated that the disappointment felt by fans and team members at the failure of War 2 would find it difficult to forget the cinema journey.

Further elaborated; Harsh reality for even established actors: failure does not mean that you do not get prizes; rather, it gives lessons and teaches that while doing work, a person improves himself year by year. Hrithik's sharing on the emotional aspect of filmmaking was in sync with fans who appreciate his genuineness.

Praising Ayan Mukerji

No attention was paid to the film, as Hrithik continued to sing praises for War 2’s master director Ayan Mukerji. "Ayan is an exceptional man with brilliant vision and immaculate sense of storytelling. Working with him is always a creative journey, and I am grateful for the opportunity," said Hrithik.

He mentioned that Ayan's methodology of making films, from thought to finalization, provokes and drives one to explore new dimensions of an actor's craft. It was acknowledged by Hrithik that such vision sometimes crosses lines which can yield negative results in a box-office haul but enriches the adventure.

The Emotional Side of BO Failures

Hrithik also talked about an underperforming film on a personal note. He reminded that actors also invest months or years in projects, causing an emotional association with a project. For an actor, a commercial failure feels like a vigil taken personally, yet resilience and perspective are part of it.

"We have to remind ourselves that cinema is unpredictable and should never waver our dedication based on an outcome," he added.