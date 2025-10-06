OTT releases THIS Week: War 2 to Mirai; Movies/Series to stream Online
OTT Releases THIS Week: Along with the movie War 2 starring Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, the superhero movie Mirai starring Teja Sajja is also set to make a splash on OTT this week.
This Week OTT Releases
New movies and web series are set to hit OTT this week on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. From action thrillers to mythological dramas, there's something for everyone.
War 2 OTT Release Date is Here
War 2
The action thriller starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR is coming to OTT. After a theatrical run, fans can now watch it at home. It will be available on October 9 on Netflix.
Teja Sajja's Superhero Movie Mirai
Mirai
Teja Sajja's superhero blockbuster 'Mirai' is set for its OTT premiere. The film, praised for its action and VFX, will be available on JioHotstar starting October 10.
Web Series Releasing This Week:
Veduvan: A story of love and betrayal, streaming Oct 10 on ZEE5. Kurukshetra: An animated series on the Mahabharata, on Netflix from Oct 10. More shows are also coming!
Fans are in for a treat with these two films
This week, OTT platforms are packed with entertainment. Audiences nationwide, especially Telugu movie fans, are excited for two major releases: War 2 and Mirai, both streaming soon.