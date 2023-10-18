Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    War 2 LEAKED photos: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR-starrer film shoot commences

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 4:39 PM IST

    War 2 is an upcoming film directed by Ayan Mukherji, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. This movie serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit 'War' and is an integral part of the YRF spy universe, known for its portrayal of fictional RAW agents in various films.

    article_image1

    Twitter: Greek God/Hardy Bihola

    Photos purportedly taken on the set of a movie called "War 2" have surfaced online, seemingly confirming that Ayan Mukerji is directing this film.

    article_image2

    Twitter: Greek God

    While Yash Raj Films has not officially confirmed the reports about "War 2," images were shared by users on Reddit and on 'X' (previously known as Twitter), showing Ayan Mukerji working on the project in Spain.

    article_image3

    Twitter: Greek God

    In the this picture, Ayan Mukerji can be seen walking the streets of Spain, accompanied by his team of Indian and international crew members.

    article_image4

    Twitter: aFORarthur

    Another image shows a famous location in Spain being transformed into a movie set for the cast and crew to use for filming. 

    article_image5

    Twitter: Greek God

    Pictures from the movie's set have also surfaced online, hinting at the creation of a car chase scene.

    article_image6

    Twitter: Hardy Bihola

    The image reveals the preparations being made by the "War 2" film crew for a scene, which might entail a car chase, in Spain.

    article_image7

    Twitter: Greek God

    The presence of tires scattered on the ground further reinforces the notion of preparations for a car chase scene.

    article_image8

    Twitter: Hardy Bihola

    Alongside Hrithik and Jr NTR, reports suggest that Kiara Advani will join the cast for "War 2." Additionally, there have been rumors that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan might make cameo appearances in the film. 

    article_image9

    Twitter: Greek God

    According to a source cited by India Today, "War 2" is generating excitement because it will be the first film in the YRF spy universe to bring these three major stars together onscreen, creating an epic union of Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know RKK

    Badshah pairs up with Salman Khan for new song in 'Tiger 3', here's what we know

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set RKK

    Koffee With Karan Season 8: Couch to hamper, Karan Johar shares video from show's new set

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more vma

    'The Woman in Me': Britney Spears gets real about why she 'shaved off' her hair in 2007; Know more

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic SHG

    Gadkari Trailer OUT: Rahul Chopda portrays Union Minister in upcoming Marathi biopic

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details vma

    Has 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun teased his 'upcoming' movie with Kriti Sanon? KNOW details

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan, wife and son gets 7-year jail term in fake birth certificate case

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon ATG

    Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall rkn

    Kerala: Massive landslide hits Munnar due to heavy rainfall

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie rkn

    Stunning looks of Thalapathy Vijay in LEO movie

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack vkp

    Those involved in attack on Gaza hospital should be held responsible: PM Modi condemns missile attack

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon