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Vishwanath and Sons Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya Starrer Sees Huge Jump On Day 2; Check
Vishwanath And Son's Box Office Collection Day 2: Suriya's new film, 'Vishwanath and Sons', is making a huge splash at the box office. The movie's collections saw a big jump on its second day, pulling in some seriously impressive numbers
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Suriya scores another hit with Vishwanath and Sons
Suriya is on a winning streak after his hit film 'Karuppu'. His new movie, 'Vishwanath and Sons', is directed by Telugu director Venky Atluri and produced by Nagavamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film stars Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, with Radhika Sarath Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Viva Harsha, and Sunil Reddy in key roles. It released on Friday to positive reviews, adding another success to Suriya's list.
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Vishwanath and Sons is a fun and emotional family entertainer
Director Venky Atluri has crafted 'Vishwanath and Sons' as a complete family entertainer, mixing fun, emotion, and family drama. While the film is getting trolled and facing some negativity in Tamil Nadu, Telugu audiences are absolutely loving it. This positive response is clearly showing in the box office numbers.
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Vishwanath and Sons 2-day collections
The film has raked in a massive Rs 74.47 crore in just two days. This includes an India gross of Rs 43.47 crore and a whopping Rs 31 crore from overseas. The net collection in India stands at Rs 37.60 crore, jumping from Rs 17.74 crore on Day 1 to Rs 25 crore on Day 2. State-wise, AP & Telangana contributed Rs 17 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 18 crore, Karnataka Rs 5 crore, and Kerala Rs 3.5 crore. North India collections were around Rs 60 lakh, showing the film's strong connection with the Telugu audience.
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Vishwanath and Sons budget and break-even target
'Vishwanath and Sons' was made on a budget of around Rs 130 crore, with its theatrical rights sold for Rs 63 crore. To break even, it needs to gross Rs 40 crore in the Telugu states and Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu. The overseas target of Rs 15 crore was already met in two days! With Sunday collections expected to rise, the film might cross the Rs 100 crore mark and break even by the first weekend itself. Trade experts believe if it continues to attract family audiences, the collections will be huge.
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