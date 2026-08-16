4 4 Image Credit : Asianet News

Vishwanath and Sons budget and break-even target

'Vishwanath and Sons' was made on a budget of around Rs 130 crore, with its theatrical rights sold for Rs 63 crore. To break even, it needs to gross Rs 40 crore in the Telugu states and Rs 80 crore in Tamil Nadu. The overseas target of Rs 15 crore was already met in two days! With Sunday collections expected to rise, the film might cross the Rs 100 crore mark and break even by the first weekend itself. Trade experts believe if it continues to attract family audiences, the collections will be huge.