'Lock Upp' winner Shreya Kalra responded to backlash over her victory, questioning why viewers didn't call the show "biased" when other contestants returned after elimination or benefited from twists, pointing to perceived double standards.

Shreya Kalra Hits Back at 'Biased' Win Allegations

The winner of 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa', Shreya Kalra, has finally responded to viewers who questioned her victory and called the reality show "scripted" and "biased".

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Shreya was asked by a fan whether she felt she deserved to win the show. The contestant directly questioned the backlash and pointed to the twists and changes that took place during the season. The fan asked, "People are saying you didn't deserve it. It was biased."

Responding to the question, Shreya asked why similar questions were not raised when other contestants benefited from different twists during the show. She said, "You tell me if not me then who? Why didn't people call the show biased when contestants were brought back? Why didn't they call the show biased when they were kept in the secret room? Why didn't they say it was biased when an advantage was taken away from me and given to someone else? Why didn't they say it then? (Mic drop ho chuka hai guys) The mic has already dropped, guys."

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya kalra (@shreyakalraa)

Controversial Twists in 'Lock Upp 2'

Her response came after several viewers questioned the result of the second season of the reality show. During the season, eliminated contestants were given more chances to return to the competition. Akanksha Choudhary, for instance, was sent to a secret room after being voted out by the inmates and returned to the show a week later. Yogesh Rawat and Harshad Chopda also returned as wildcards around two weeks before the finale after previously being eliminated.

The Semi-Final Elimination Drama

Shreya also secured an advantage during a semi-final task, which gave her the power to decide who would be eliminated immediately. She chose Shivangi Joshi, but the decision was then passed on to Harshad Chopda, the first finalist. Harshad chose to sacrifice his finalist spot to save Shivangi, ultimately leading to his elimination from the show.

Shreya won 'Lock Upp 2' after the former contestants and jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi in the finale. (ANI)