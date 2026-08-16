Sohail Khan has opened up about his recent weight loss, addressing speculation around Ozempic and fat burners while revealing how illness, diet and his experience on The Alliance changed his fitness routine

Sohail Khan has been in the spotlight recently for his noticeable weight loss and changed appearance. The 55-year-old actor’s transformation sparked concern among some fans, while others speculated that he may have used Ozempic or fat-burning supplements to lose weight.

The actor has now addressed the speculation himself. Sohail, who entered The Alliance as a wildcard contestant, revealed that he fell ill during the reality show and spent nearly five weeks there despite suffering from a stomach infection. Following the illness, he became more conscious of his diet and fitness.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sohail said that The Alliance was his first experience with reality television. He admitted that living inside the show’s house initially made him feel somewhat claustrophobic. Things became more difficult when he developed a stomach infection during the first week.

Despite being unwell, Sohail continued his journey on the show. He said the experience eventually encouraged him to pay closer attention to his eating habits and stay fit enough to deal with the challenges.

Did Sohail Khan Take Ozempic or Fat Burners?

Sohail has firmly dismissed rumours that his weight loss was linked to Ozempic or fat-burning products. Responding to the speculation, the actor said, “So, no Ozempic, no fat burner, I’m just taking in a lot of love and affection from everyone.”

His statement makes it clear that he does not attribute his transformation to any weight-loss medication or supplement. During his appearance on the reality show, his brother Salman Khan had also revealed that Sohail had lost around 12 kg.

Pictures and videos of Sohail from a party after the show subsequently went viral, with many fans noticing his visibly different appearance. This led to renewed discussion online about how he had managed to lose so much weight.

However, Sohail’s own explanation points towards his illness, changes in his diet and his efforts to remain fit during and after his time on the show rather than the use of weight-loss drugs.

What Did The Alliance Mean to Sohail Khan?

For Sohail, his experience on The Alliance was about more than just his physical transformation. The actor said he developed close relationships with several contestants during his time on the show.

Sohail described the people he met there as his “new family and friends” and expressed hope that these relationships would continue even after the reality show ended.

Despite facing health problems during the early part of his journey, Sohail stayed on the show for nearly five weeks. He credited the love and concern he received from the contestants for giving him the strength to continue through the difficult phase.