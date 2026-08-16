Superstar Rajinikanth marked 51 years in cinema on August 15. The milestone was celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of his 173rd film, 'Dharman', directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films.

Superstar Rajinikanth completed 51 years in cinema on August 15, marking the special occasion with the team of his upcoming film 'Dharman'. A cake-cutting ceremony was held on the sets of the film in the presence of the actor, director Ashwath Marimuthu and the cast and crew.

For those unaware, August 15 marks the day Rajinikanth made his film debut. His first film, 'Apoorva Raagangal', was released on August 15, 1975. Over the past five decades, the actor has gone on to become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

The celebration took place while the actor was shooting for 'Dharman'. A post shared from the film's sets carried a message celebrating his long journey in cinema. "51 YEARS. ONE NAME. ONE SUPERSTAR. Celebrating from the sets of DHARMAN".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

About 'Dharman'

'Dharman' marks Rajinikanth's 173rd film. It is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran under Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media.

The film also stars Simran and Raashii Khanna. Simran is reuniting with Rajinikanth after their previous film 'Petta'.

The technical team includes Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer, action directors Anbariv, cinematographer Niketh Bommi, editor Pradeep E Ragav and production designer Karthik Rajkumar.

An Enduring Legacy in Indian Cinema

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. He has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Rajinikanth's Recent Work

Rajinikanth was last seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death. (ANI)