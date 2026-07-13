Raveena Tandon is celebrating 25 years of her 2001 film 'Aks'. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she reminisced about her character 'Neeta', calling it a 'special journey'. The film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starred Amitabh Bachchan.

Raveena Tandon on 25 Years of 'Aks'

Actor Raveena Tandon is celebrating 25 years of her 2001 film 'Aks', sharing how her character 'Neeta' remains very close to her heart. In an Instagram post, Raveena shared glimpses of her character from the film alongside a character look of Amitabh Bachchan, who also played a key role in 'Aks'.

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"25 years of AKS. Feels surreal that it's been 25 years. Neeta is still so close to my heart, and it means a lot that the character and the film are remembered even today," she wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) Describing the film as a "special journey", Raveena further added, "#Aks was a very special journey for me, and I'm grateful for all the love it received then and continues to get now. Some memories truly stay with you forever."

Fans React Nostalgically

Fans quickly responded to the post, with many getting nostalgic as they remembered the film. One wrote, "Stunning unforgettable Unbeatable," while another added, "Remembering watching years ago.. Nostalgic." "Congratulations on 25 wonderful years of AKS, Raveena ma'am! Your portrayal of Neeta was truly unforgettable--so graceful, heartfelt, and timeless. Thank you for giving us a character we'll always cherish. Yeh Raat will forever be one of my favourite songs," a third comment read.

About the Film 'Aks'

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, 'Aks' was released in 2001, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Raveena Tandon among others. The film follows the story of Raghavan Ghatge (Manoj Bajpayee), a psychotic terrorist and Manu Verma (Amitabh Bachchan), the police officer who tracks him down. In the events that follow, the two shoot each other, leading to Raghavan's soul being transferred to Verma's body and vice versa.

Raveena Tandon on the Work Front

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, and Aftab Shivdasani, among others. (ANI)