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Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin, Ramya Joins Festivities
Actress Sharmiela Mandre and producer Sudhan Sundaram have begun their pre-wedding celebrations with family and close friends. Sandalwood star Ramya joined the festivities, while photos from the joyous occasion have gone viral on social media.
Ramya Joins Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram's Pre-Wedding Celebrations
The countdown to the wedding of actress Sharmiela Mandre and producer Sudhan Sundaram has begun. Following their grand engagement ceremony, the couple has now begun their pre-wedding celebrations with an intimate gathering attended by family members and close friends.
Adding to the excitement, Sandalwood star Ramya (Divya Spandana) made a special appearance at the celebration, drawing the attention of guests and fans alike.
Her presence added to the festive atmosphere, making the occasion even more memorable for the couple and their loved ones.
Sharmiela Mandre Immersed in Wedding Festivities
Actress Sharmiela Mandre is immersed in the celebrations ahead of her wedding. Pre-wedding rituals and traditional ceremonies are being held in a grand manner at her residence, with family members, relatives, and close friends coming together to celebrate the joyous occasion.
The bride-to-be, Sharmiela Mandre, was seen beaming with joy throughout the celebrations, while her home was filled with a festive atmosphere as the wedding preparations gathered pace.
Ramya Joins Sharmiela Mandre's Pre-Wedding Celebrations
Actress Ramya (Divya Spandana) added to the celebrations by attending the pre-wedding festivities of her close friend, Sharmiela Mandre. She was seen enjoying the occasion and sharing several memorable moments with the bride-to-be.
Ramya also posed for photographs with Sharmiela Mandre, and their warm camaraderie caught the attention of guests and fans alike. The long-standing friendship between the two actresses was widely appreciated, with many fans delighted to see them celebrating the special occasion together.
Photos from Pre-Wedding Celebrations Go Viral
Photographs of Ramya (Divya Spandana) in a stylish traditional outfit at Sharmiela Mandre's pre-wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media.
Pictures of the two actresses posing together have been widely shared, attracting the attention of fans across social media platforms.
Fans have flooded the posts with appreciative comments, with many describing the duo as "two beauties in one frame." Their elegant appearance and long-standing friendship have been widely admired, making the photographs one of the highlights of the pre-wedding celebrations online.
Couple Personally Invites Dignitaries to Wedding
Following their recent engagement, Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram personally met several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles to invite them to their wedding.
The couple's wedding is expected to be attended by several leading personalities from the Sandalwood film industry, making it a star-studded celebration.
Countdown Begins for Sharmiela Mandre's Wedding
As the wedding day of Sharmiela Mandre and Sudhan Sundaram draws closer, excitement continues to build in the Mandre household. The family is busy with the ongoing wedding festivities, while pre-wedding rituals and traditional ceremonies continue in a joyous atmosphere.
Glimpses of the pre-wedding celebrations have already gone viral on social media, with fans showering the couple with love and best wishes. Many are now eagerly awaiting photographs from the wedding ceremony.
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