The countdown to the wedding of actress Sharmiela Mandre and producer Sudhan Sundaram has begun. Following their grand engagement ceremony, the couple has now begun their pre-wedding celebrations with an intimate gathering attended by family members and close friends.

Adding to the excitement, Sandalwood star Ramya (Divya Spandana) made a special appearance at the celebration, drawing the attention of guests and fans alike.

Her presence added to the festive atmosphere, making the occasion even more memorable for the couple and their loved ones.