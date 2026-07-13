'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill has died at 78. Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed him in 'Jurassic World Dominion', paid tribute, calling him a 'deeply soulful and beautiful man'. Tributes also came from actors and world leaders.

Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, known for his work across Chris Pratt-starrer 'Jurassic World' films, paid his heartfelt tribute to late actor Sam Neill. Sam Neill, who famously portrayed palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic' films, passed away at 78.

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In an emotional message for his collaborator and friend, Colin Trevorrow, who directed Sam Neill in 'Jurassic World Dominion', wrote, "Sam Neill was a deeply soulful and beautiful man. He was a friend and collaborator at a challenging time, and his strength gave us all strength. I'll remember him for his tranquillity, his love of wine, and for the calm assuredness he brought to his characters." https://www.instagram.com/p/DauQUn5oNZA/ Calling him a legend, the filmmaker further added, "It's not every lifetime you get to befriend a legend. Forever grateful."

Tributes Pour In From Around the World

Tributes also poured in from the late actor's fellow New Zealand actor Karl Urban, who wrote, "an inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the to world. God speed Sam." Actor-filmmaker Alan Cumming wrote, "Ahhh Sam, what a glorious beautiful man. You are missed. Sorry to the family for your immense loss." French actor Sebastian Roche added, "Such sad news. I worked with Sam on Merlin and not only was he a brilliant actor but he was such a wonderful person as well. Thank you for kindness and humour fabulous Sam."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Sam Neill's performance in "many Australian stories" and wrote, "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace." https://x.com/AlboMP/status/2076546443465429377

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wrote, "Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today - one of our greatest cultural exports." https://x.com/chrisluxonmp/status/2076553426071142592

Oscar-nominated actor Toni Collette, who starred with Neill in 'A Long Way Down' and 'Dirty Deeds', described him as a "sweetheart." "I love you, dear Sam. You hero. You legend. You sweetheart. Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/Dauf_ZPBoAA/ French actor Sebastian Roche added, "Such sad news. I worked with Sam on Merlin and not only was he a brilliant actor but he was such a wonderful person as well. Thank you for kindness and humour fabulous Sam." Universal Pictures also paid homage to the late actor, as it wrote, "Rest in peace to our Jurassic legend, Sam Neill." https://x.com/UniversalPicsAU/status/2076561374470377889 Actor Richard E Grant, in an Instagram post, reflected on knowing Sam Neill for three decades. "Knew @samneilltheprop for 3 decades and finally worked with him on PALM BEACH in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DauRn4uDX0y/

Details of Passing and Family Statement

Sam Neill, who was 78, passed away in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition. In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

"It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," read a part of the statement.

The family, while requesting privacy to navigate through the immeasurable loss, added that more details will be shared in the future.

A Storied Career

From his early appearance as Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 1993 film, the late actor also appeared in 'Jurassic Park III' and 2022's 'Jurassic World Dominion'. Among his other works are the Australian period drama 'My Brilliant Career' opposite Judy Davis, the third 'Omen' film, 'The Final Conflict', 'Dead Calm', and 'The Piano'.

Neill also worked on television, portraying a real-life spy on the 1983 ITV series 'Reilly: Ace of Spies', 'The Tudors', and even as corrupt inspector Chester Campbell in 'Peaky Blinders'. Married twice, the late actor is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren. (ANI)