Veteran actor Sam Neill, known for 'Jurassic Park', died on July 13 at 78. His family called the death "sudden and unexpected." His final public appearance was at the 2026 ARIA Hall of Fame Awards in Sydney just weeks before he passed away.

Veteran actor Sam Neill made his final public appearance just weeks before his death, when he attended the 2026 Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame Awards in Sydney, according to PEOPLE.

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The 'Jurassic Park' star died on July 13 at the age of 78, with his family confirming that his death was "sudden and unexpected."

Sam Neill's Final Public Appearance

Neill was seen smiling in a selfie shared on Instagram on June 11 during the awards ceremony. He attended the event to celebrate Australian singer and actress Kate Ceberano, who was among those honoured at the ceremony.

The actor also shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Australian music duo Vika and Linda Bull, singer-songwriter Jenny Morris and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Sharing moments from the event on Instagram, Neill wrote, "ARIA HALL of FAME awards! Great night in Sydney. Four women I have idolised for decades were honoured. JENNY MORRIS, KATE CEBERANO and VIKA and LINDA BULL."

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He added, "Jenny was inducted [in] the Hall by no less than our former [New Zealand Prime Minister] JACINDA ARDERN." "Another hero," Neill wrote while referring to Ardern.

On the same day, Neill also posted a video from his farm where he was seen harvesting olives. "Harvesting our olives this week. Very small crop this year. Not sure why," he captioned the video.

Family Statement and Health Battle

His family announced his death on Instagram on Monday, saying, "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

According to PEOPLE, Neill was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, in 2022. He revealed in 2023 that he was in remission.

Recent Accolades

Just days after attending the ARIA Hall of Fame Awards, Neill also shared that he had received a Silver Logie nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the legal drama The Twelve Season 3.

In his June 21 Instagram post, he wrote, "Very happy to receive a SILVER LOGIE nomination today. The Twelve S3. Many thanks to so many... another day ... but for now a wonderful cast and crew."

(ANI)