Priyanka Chopra To Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood Stars Who Travel With Personal Chefs
Do you know there are a few Bollywood celebs who like to travel with their private chefs? Yes, you read that right. Keep scrolling!
For the love of food!
For many Bollywood celebrities, maintaining a healthy diet while juggling hectic shooting schedules and frequent travel is a top priority. To stay on track with their nutrition and fitness goals, some stars reportedly travel with personal chefs who prepare customised meals wherever they go.
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor regularly travels with private chefs. According to report, during the filming of Brahmastra in Bulgaria, he took chef Harsh Dixit with him.
Priyanka Chopra
Let us tell you that Priyanka often employs a private chef who trains under her mother to cook her staple desi comfort foods like chicken curry and parathas and everything else she loves.
Hrithik Roshan
The actor travels with his private chef, Subham Vishwakarma. He reportedly needed to manage his rigorous fitness routines.
Ranveer Singh
When filming abroad, the actor often travels with a personal chef to maintain his diet. During the shoot of Befikre in Paris, he was accompanied by chef Mohit Savargaonkar, who prepared customised healthy meals and sugar-free desserts throughout the schedule, as per reports!
Athiya Shetty - KL Rahul
The celebrity couple reportedly hires dedicated private chefs, such as Suryansh Singh Kanwar, to curate proper meals for them, keeping their diet in consideration.
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