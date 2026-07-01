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Waiting For Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer Alpha? Here Are Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies of Alia
Waiting for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Starrer ‘Alpha’? Here are top 5 highest grossing movies of the Alia Bhatt. Check the full list here from RRR to Brahmastra. Check their full box office collections here
Alia Bhatt Movie
Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of Bollywood's most successful and versatile stars, delivering both critically acclaimed performances and major box office hits. Over the years, she has headlined several films that have performed exceptionally well across India. Here's a look at the five highest-grossing Alia Bhatt films at the Indian box office and what made them such massive successes.
RRR
Alia Bhatt's RRR is the highest-grossing film in India. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film earned a net of ₹782.20 crore at the box office.
Brahmastra
Alia Bhatt's film Brahmastra was a box office smash upon its release. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film grossed a net ₹257.44 crore (approximately $2.57 billion) at the Indian box office.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The movie grossed a net ₹153.60 crore at the Indian box office.
Gully Boy
Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy is one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this film grossed ₹140.25 crore (approximately $1.4 billion) in India.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi also performed well at the box office. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film grossed ₹129.10 crore (approximately $1.29 billion) in India.
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