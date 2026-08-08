Alia Bhatt shared cute pictures of her cat Edward. She is set to star in 'Tumbbad 2' alongside Sohum Shah, releasing in 2027. Alia will also feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt's phone gallery must be packed with pictures of husband Ranbir Kapoor, but her cat Edward probably has a pretty big share of the spotlight too. On Saturday, Alia shared several pictures of her cat. Check out her cute moments spent with her "eddie." "he just gets it. happy eddie day," Alia captioned the post.

Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Films

Tumbbad 2

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Sohum Shah in 'Tumbbad 2'. The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans of the acclaimed film, with Bhatt joining Shah in what is being described as a key role in the sequel rather than a brief appearance. The confirmation comes shortly after the makers announced that 'Tumbbad 2' is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027.

Love And War

In the coming months, she will also be seen with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'. Officially announced in January 2024, the romantic drama is slated for a theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The project marks Kaushal's first collaboration with Bhansali and is being billed as the filmmaker's most ambitious romantic drama to date. The film also reunites Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after 'Saawariya' and follows Alia Bhatt's collaboration with the director in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' (ANI)