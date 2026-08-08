Actor Piyush Mishra and singer Ankur R Pathak joined the JPSC-JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi over alleged exam irregularities. Mishra, moved by the students' pain, provided aid, while Pathak urged national support for the future leaders.

Piyush Mishra Joins Protest, Cites Students' 'Pain and Suffering'

Actor Piyush Mishra joined the ongoing protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, saying he was moved by the "pain and suffering" of the students and wanted to stand by them in their fight. The actor and singer arrived at the protest site and spoke about his decision to join the students. He said watching interviews with some of the protesting aspirants was enough to make him come and support their cause. While speaking to the media, the singer-actor said, "I did not come to extend my support for any other reason. I watched interviews with some of the students. I saw the pain and suffering in their eyes, and I saw their tears. That was enough for me."

Mishra also spoke about his connection with young people and said he wanted to do whatever was possible to help the protesters. He said assistance in the form of "food, tarpaulins" and financial help had already been provided. "I like young people. I sing for you and act for you, so I came here... Apart from this, we have already provided assistance in the form of food, tarpaulins, and whatever financial help we could offer. We are doing whatever is within our capacity," he added.

Singer Ankur R Pathak Also Extends Support

Meanwhile, Bollywood singer-composer Ankur R Pathak also joined the protest on Friday and extended his support to JPSC-JSSC aspirants demanding action over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Speaking to ANI, Ankur said the students protesting today could go on to become the country's future administrators and leaders. He urged people across the country to come forward and support them, saying their fight was linked to the future of the youth. "In future, these students will become IAS, IPS, CM, MLA...If we don't come here today, what will we tell our children? Our future? I urge everyone who is hearing and watching me today to come here," he told ANI.

Protest Over Alleged Exam Irregularities

The latest demonstration comes amid the ongoing protest by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, who are seeking action over alleged irregularities and changes in the examination system. (ANI)