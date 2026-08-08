Lock Upp winner Shreya Kalra has clarified that she will not be participating in Bigg Boss 20. Citing her previous experience as 'mentally exhausting', she said she is not ready to be a contestant on another reality show at the moment.

It seems that Shreya Kalra, who recently won Netflix's reality show Lock Upp, is currently not interested in participating in any reality shows. Amid rumours and fan speculation about whether Shreya Kalra would be seen on Bigg Boss 20, she clarified on her Instagram channel that she does not want to be a part of reality shows as a contestant at the moment.

No Bigg Boss for Shreya Kalra

"Doston, jo mujhse puch raha hai main Bigg Boss jaungi ki nahi- Main just abhi ek pagalkhane se nikal ke aayi hoon (Friends, for those asking me whether I will be going on Bigg Boss, I have just come out of a madhouse). I am not planning to do any reality show as a contestant right now because it was mentally exhausting and very taxing. So no Bigg Boss for me, but if there's an opportunity to host, mentor, or become a gang leader, then I'll definitely be excited. Maza aajayega agar aisa kuch hogaya tha (It'll be fun if something like this happens). But contestant? No bro, too much to take in," she shared.

On Her 'Lock Upp' Win and Future Plans

Speaking at a press conference after lifting the trophy a few days ago, Kalra dedicated the win to those who stood by her during the competition, crediting her boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal and co-contestants Shilpa Shinde and Madhuri Grover. "This win is for my mental trauma that I went through in the show. This belongs to everyone who supported me inside and outside the show - my fans, my family, Rishabh, Shilpa ji and Madhuri ji." She added that while the trophy belonged to her supporters, the Rs 1 crore prize money would be put to practical use. Kalra said she intends to contribute to a shelter home supported by Shilpa Shinde and invest the remaining amount in property, playfully describing herself as "business-minded."

Addressing the Critics

Addressing criticism from those who questioned whether she deserved to win, Kalra remained firm in her stance. "I know that I am deserving. Whatever I gave to the show, I did mentally, physically and emotionally. I deserve this trophy and also the prize money. No matter what anyone says, it doesn't matter to me. You cannot be a hero in everyone's story. I know that I am the heroine of my own story. If someone calls me a villain, I will accept it," she added. (ANI)