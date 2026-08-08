Kiara Advani turned heads in a stunning white corset and skirt ensemble at the 'Toxic' trailer launch in Bengaluru. The actress shared her look on Instagram before the event for the film, which also stars Yash and is set for an August 2026 release.

Big occasions call for a look to remember, and Kiara Advani took note of it. At the trailer launch of her film Toxic, the actress made a stunning statement in a white ensemble Before heading to the grand event in Bengaluru, Kiara posted several pictures of her look on her Instagram handle. "The only way to fight chaos is with chaos See you at the TOXIC trailer launch," she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

A Striking White Ensemble

The white corset features delicate sheer straps and a sculpted waist with peplum detailing, paired with a sleek, fitted skirt that adds to the elegant look. Her hair is styled in soft, voluminous waves, swept to one side and cascading over her shoulder. ,Kiara's makeup appears dewy and luminous, with a fresh, radiant base.

All About 'Toxic'

'Toxic' is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages. The film stars Kiara alongside Yash, Nayanthara Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026. (ANI)