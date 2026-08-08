The trailer of Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale' was unveiled in Bengaluru, presenting an action-packed story with an emotional core. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

'Toxic' Trailer Unveiled

And the wait is finally over! The trailer of Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale' was unveiled at a grand event in Bengaluru. Starring Yash in the titular role, the trailer of Toxic presents the film as a grand, action-packed story filled with emotion. It explores themes of love, power, betrayal and redemption.

At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arc of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Pan-India Release Details

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) Shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, Toxic will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, taking its world of action, thrill and larger-than-life storytelling to audiences across languages.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 26.