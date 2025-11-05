Image Credit : Instagram

Kohli’s diet is clean, simple, and highly disciplined. About 90% of his meals are steamed or boiled, with minimal spices or sauces. He avoids sugar, desserts, processed foods, and junk food while staying hydrated with plenty of water and green tea with lemon. His breakfast usually includes a vegetable omelette or plant-based alternative with gluten-free toast and fruit. Lunch and dinner feature lean protein or vegetarian options like legumes, dals, quinoa, and plenty of greens. Snacks include nuts, seeds, and protein shakes. His nutrition plan emphasizes high protein for muscle repair, complex carbs for lasting energy, and micronutrients for immunity and recovery.