Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli have crafted a stunning holiday home in Alibaug, offering luxury and comfort. Here’s an inside look at their exquisite bungalow and its lavish features.
Cricket star Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma own a luxurious bungalow in Alibaug, where they unwind and relax away from their hectic professional schedules.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma mostly spend their holidays at their ₹32-34 crore Alibaug bungalow, set on an 8-acre plot, enjoying relaxation and quality time away from their busy professional lives.
The Alibaug holiday home, designed by SAOTA, is set on an 8-acre plot purchased in 2022 for approximately Rs 19 crore, offering Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma a luxurious and serene retreat away from their busy lives.
The 10,000 sq ft villa features a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a fully equipped kitchen, four bathrooms, a spacious garden, covered parking, and dedicated staff quarters, offering Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma both luxury and comfort during their stays at the Alibaug property.
The Rs 34 crore villa is crafted using Italian marble, ancient stone, and Turkish limestone, with Virat Kohli reportedly spending between Rs 10.5 and Rs 13 crore on its construction, adding a luxurious and elegant touch to the Alibaug property.
The villa includes a temperature-controlled pool, a fully equipped kitchen, four bathrooms, a jacuzzi, a spacious garden, covered parking, and dedicated staff quarters, combining luxury and convenience for Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.