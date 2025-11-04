Image Credit : Asianet News

Virat Kohli’s on-field earnings form a major part of his fortune. As part of the BCCI’s A+ central contract, he earns ₹7 crore annually, with additional match fees of ₹15 lakh per Test, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I. His IPL journey has been equally lucrative — from earning ₹12 crore in 2008 to ₹21 crore in 2025, taking his total IPL income to around ₹212.44 crore. In 2024, Kohli also earned substantial bonuses and prize money after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a playoff finish.