Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP?

Vikrant Rona, one of the big Kannada Film Industry projects, is all set for a global release on July 28. However, we got our hands on the film's first review; read on

Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep plays the title role in the upcoming action-adventure fantasy movie Vikrant Rona. The movie, one of the big Kannada Film Industry projects, is getting ready for a huge global release on July 28.



The movie Vikrant Rona, which also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is already receiving rave reviews from reviewers who have watched it. After seeing the movie, many fans have expressed their opinions about it.

A popular film critic Umair Sandhu, who is one among the jury of the Censor Board, has given out a first-hand review of the film and said, "Kannada Cinema at its best in 2022 in India! First KGF Chapter 2 & Now #VikrantRona! The movie is a paisa vasool entertainer and rests on Anup Bhandari's expert direction, engaging story, breathtaking cinematography, action, thrills & Sudeep's starry presence. Sure shot HIT,"(sic).

He further added, "Kiccha Sudeep is in superb form. He is a big star down South but has a considerable following among Hindi speaking audiences. And with his massy avatar, he impresses one and all. Sudeep's look is quite dashing, his action top-class in #VikrantRona."



The setting for Vikrant Rona is an isolated community in a jungle where strange things occasionally happen and are attributed to the supernatural. The movie takes place in a time frame from fifty years ago.

In Karnataka, the movie is being released on a massive scale, with 972 shows in Bengaluru alone scheduled for the first day. In third place, the film is followed by Robo 2.0 and KGF Chapter 2.



Along with Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav, Chitkala Biradar, Siddu Moolimani, and Ramesh Rai, these actors play significant parts in Vikrant Rona.