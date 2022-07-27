Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Rona FIRST REVIEW out: Is Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's action-adventure HIT or FLOP?

    First Published Jul 27, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    Vikrant Rona, one of the big Kannada Film Industry projects, is all set for a global release on July 28. However, we got our hands on the film's first review; read on

    Vikrant Rona poster

    Sandalwood superstar Kichcha Sudeep plays the title role in the upcoming action-adventure fantasy movie Vikrant Rona. The movie, one of the big Kannada Film Industry projects, is getting ready for a huge global release on July 28.
     

    Vikrant Rona poster

    The movie Vikrant Rona, which also stars Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez, is already receiving rave reviews from reviewers who have watched it. After seeing the movie, many fans have expressed their opinions about it.

    Vikrant Rona poster

    A popular film critic Umair Sandhu, who is one among the jury of the Censor Board, has given out a first-hand review of the film and said, "Kannada Cinema at its best in 2022 in India! First KGF Chapter 2 & Now #VikrantRona! The movie is a paisa vasool entertainer and rests on Anup Bhandari's expert direction, engaging story, breathtaking cinematography, action, thrills & Sudeep's starry presence. Sure shot HIT,"(sic). 

    Vikrant Rona poster

    He further added, "Kiccha Sudeep is in superb form. He is a big star down South but has a considerable following among Hindi speaking audiences. And with his massy avatar, he impresses one and all. Sudeep's look is quite dashing, his action top-class in #VikrantRona." 
     

    Vikrant Rona Trailer

    The setting for Vikrant Rona is an isolated community in a jungle where strange things occasionally happen and are attributed to the supernatural. The movie takes place in a time frame from fifty years ago.

    In Karnataka, the movie is being released on a massive scale, with 972 shows in Bengaluru alone scheduled for the first day. In third place, the film is followed by Robo 2.0 and KGF Chapter 2.
     

    Along with Ravishankar Gowda, Madhusudan Rao, Vasuki Vaibhav, Chitkala Biradar, Siddu Moolimani, and Ramesh Rai, these actors play significant parts in Vikrant Rona. Also Read: BOLD Pictures: Urfi Javed gets naughty, covers her breast with hand flaunting mustard bra

    Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian are in charge of producing the film under Kichcha Creations, Invenio Films India, and Shalini Arts. William David filmed Vikrant Rona, while B Ajaneesh Loknath handled the audio. Ashik Kusugolli edited the 147-minute movie. Also Read: Shamshera Box Office Report: On day 5, Ranbeer Kapoor’s film struggles to earn Rs 50 crore

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    Emergency Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut film first look out drb

    Emergency: Shreyas Talpade to play Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Kangana Ranaut's film; first look, out

    Boycott Flipkart trends over depression tee with Sushant Singh Rajput s photo gcw

    'Boycott Flipkart' trends over 'depression' tee with Sushant Singh Rajput's photo

    Tuesday box office report Ranbir Kapoor Shamshera Naga Chaitanya Thank You Fahadh Faasil Malayankunju drb

    Box Office Report: Shamshera sees a 70% drop in collections on Tuesday

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know RBA

    Is BTS singer Jimin dating South Korean Actress Song Da-eun? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    It is time to train, let us go - Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks-ayh

    'It's time to train, let's go' - Ronaldo to Man United teammates on 1st day of showdown talks

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force drb

    Rohit Shetty to begin second schedule of Siddharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal - adt

    NGT orders to phase out vehicles older than 15 yrs in West Bengal

    Samsung launches Buy Now Pay Later option for smartphones in India all about it gcw

    Samsung launches 'Buy Now, Pay Later' option for smartphones in India; all about it

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    Shiv Sena will soon have its CM again, vows Uddhav Thackeray

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    India@75: Batukeshwar Dutt, the revolutionary who deserved more

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon