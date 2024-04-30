India News

Maharashtra Day 2024: Facts to know about The Gateway of India

The Indian state of Maharashtra is also known as the 'The Gateway of India'.

Formation Day

On May 1, 1960, the state of Maharashtra was officially formed after the division of the bilingual Bombay State into Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Capital

The capital city of Maharashtra is Mumbai, which is also the financial capital of India and one of the most populous cities in the world.

Language and Culture

Marathi is the official language and is widely spoken throughout the state. Maharashtra has a rich cultural heritage, with vibrant traditions in music, dance, literature, and art.

Economy

Maharashtra has one of the largest economies in India, contributing significantly to the country's GDP. The state also has a strong agricultural sector producing a variety of crops

Most famous festival

Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, is the most loved in Maharashtra and Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the most grandeur.
 

Tourism

Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad (known for the Ajanta and Ellora caves), and Mahabaleshwar (a popular hill station) are among the top tourist destinations.

