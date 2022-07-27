Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shamshera Box Office Report: On day 5, Ranbeer Kapoor’s film struggles to earn Rs 50 crore

    Karan Malhotra's directorial ‘Shamshera’ which stars actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, has been having a tough time at the box office. Take a look at how the film has performed in the last five days, since the time of its release.

    One of the most awaited films in Hindi cinema, particularly that of Ranbir Kapoor, was Yash Raj Films’ ‘Shamshera’. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film also stars actors Sanjay Dutt as ‘Daroga Shuddh Singh’ and Vanni Kapoor as ‘Sona’, in the lead roles. Among the many reasons why the audience was eagerly waiting for ‘Shamshera’ was that Ranbir was returning to the screens after a gap of four years. Along with this, it is for the first time that Ranbir was being seen in a double role and that too doing some action. However, the hype around the film may have intrigued the audience for once but the film clearly could not drag the viewers to the screens. So much so, that this highly anticipated film of Ranbir has only been tanking at the box office. Here is a report of how Shamshera has performed at the box office in the last five days since the time of its release:

    Shamshera’s collections dropped by 70% on Tuesday: The condition of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera', did not improve even on the fifth day of its release. In fact, the film’s earnings have seen a dip in collections for the third consecutive day. According to the Tuesday figures, this film is proving to be a big threat to Ranbir’s career as well as Yash Raj Films. According to the initial figures, there has been a decline in the film's earnings on Tuesday as well. It reportedly earned around Rs 2.60 crore on its fifth day of release, seeing a straight fall of 70 per cent in the collections.

    Total earning in last 5 days: Shamshera, which was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages, performed poorly in its first four days at the box office, collecting Rs 34.75 crore in India. But after the earnings on Tuesday, now the film has done a total business of Rs 37.35 crore in five days. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, several shows were also cancelled due to no turn up of the audience.

    Struggling to collect Rs 50 crore: Given the massive budget that the film was made on, Shamshera has been seeing a continuous fall in collections. Looking at its earnings at the box office, it appears that the film is struggling to collect even Rs 50 crores.

    Do troubles deepen for Yash Raj Films? Aditya Chopra’s banner Yash Raj Films was banking on ‘Shamshera’ to break the jinx of the continuous flops that the production house has faced recently. However, looking at the film’s performance, it appears that Shamshera has become the third consecutive flop this year after Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.

