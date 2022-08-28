Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time; Here's its worldwide BO report RB

    First Published Aug 28, 2022, 1:13 PM IST

    The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Vikram, the most successful Tamil film ever, finished its illustrious run at the box office a few weeks ago, but an update was required. The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Beginning in early June, the movie took off like a high-speed train and shattered virtually all of the previous Kollywood records over the following several weeks.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Among the many other milestones, the most notable was surpassing Baahubali 2 by a large margin of around Rs. 40 crores to become the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu. A first for Kollywood in a long time—Enthiran in 2010 was likely the previous one—the movie drew 1 crore footfalls and 1.22 crore admissions to state theatres.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    With Rs. 373 crores, the movie surpassed 2.0's previous record of Rs. 288 crores as the most successful Tamil language film ever made.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    However, when all versions are considered, 2.0 comes in at number two since it made much more money in Hindi and Telugu for a total of Rs. 665 crores.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

    Following is a breakdown of Vikram's box office receipts per region:
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 181.80 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 42.60 crores
    Karnataka - Rs. 25.40 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 17.30 crores
    India - Rs. 307.60 crores

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    North America - $3.35 million
    Middle East - $5.20 million
    Malaysia - $2.35 million
    Singapore - $0.95 million
    Australia/New Zealand - $0.85 million
    UK - $1.05 million
    France - $0.50 million
    Europe - $1 million
    Rest of World - $0.75 million
    Overseas - $16 million / Rs. 124.90 crores
    Worldwide - Rs. 432.50 crores

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

    Chintaa Mani Review: An out-of-the-box concept packaged in a believable story RBA

    Chintaa Mani Review: An out-of-the-box concept packaged in a believable story

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice RBA

    Drishyam 3: Mohanlal is back with his popular crime thriller; fans rejoice

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report RBA

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Is Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, in the race for Oscars? Report

    Raju Srivastava family files complaint with cyber police over fake news drb

    Raju Srivastava's family files complaint with cyber police over ‘fake news’

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022, India vs Pakistan, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other Indian members speak on the occasion-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022, IND vs PAK: Rohit, Kohli and other Team India members speak on the occasion

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter is upset with his transgender's look in Haddi; here's what he said

    Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022? RBA

    Liger box office collection: Is Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's movie the biggest disappointment of 2022?

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah' AJR

    Mann ki Baat key highlights: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'Poshan Maah'

    Prime reasons causing rise in heart attack: Lack of proper sleep, food and exercise RBA

    Prime reasons causing rise in heart attack: Lack of proper sleep, food and exercise

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Video Icon
    Watch IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets join RAAF Pitch Black 2022 missions

    IAF Su-30 MKI fighter jets join 'Pitch Black' missions

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Caught on tape: Pakistani terrorists infiltrating Line of Control before being killed

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers against Rajasthan Warriors, Telugu Yoddhas-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Gujarat Giants prevail in thrillers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon