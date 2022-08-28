Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time; Here's its worldwide BO report RB
The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.
Beginning in early June, the movie took off like a high-speed train and shattered virtually all of the previous Kollywood records over the following several weeks.
Among the many other milestones, the most notable was surpassing Baahubali 2 by a large margin of around Rs. 40 crores to become the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu. A first for Kollywood in a long time—Enthiran in 2010 was likely the previous one—the movie drew 1 crore footfalls and 1.22 crore admissions to state theatres.
With Rs. 373 crores, the movie surpassed 2.0's previous record of Rs. 288 crores as the most successful Tamil language film ever made.
However, when all versions are considered, 2.0 comes in at number two since it made much more money in Hindi and Telugu for a total of Rs. 665 crores.
Following is a breakdown of Vikram's box office receipts per region:
Tamil Nadu - Rs. 181.80 crores
AP/TS - Rs. 42.60 crores
Karnataka - Rs. 25.40 crores
Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores
Rest of India - Rs. 17.30 crores
India - Rs. 307.60 crores
North America - $3.35 million
Middle East - $5.20 million
Malaysia - $2.35 million
Singapore - $0.95 million
Australia/New Zealand - $0.85 million
UK - $1.05 million
France - $0.50 million
Europe - $1 million
Rest of World - $0.75 million
Overseas - $16 million / Rs. 124.90 crores
Worldwide - Rs. 432.50 crores