Vikram: Kamal Haasan's film is the highest-grossing Tamil movie of all time; Here's its worldwide BO report RB

The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.



Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

Vikram, the most successful Tamil film ever, finished its illustrious run at the box office a few weeks ago, but an update was required. The action movie directed by Lokesh Kangaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Fassil, and Vijay Sethupathi made a staggering $432.50 million worldwide, with $307.60 million coming from India.

Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

Beginning in early June, the movie took off like a high-speed train and shattered virtually all of the previous Kollywood records over the following several weeks.

Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

Among the many other milestones, the most notable was surpassing Baahubali 2 by a large margin of around Rs. 40 crores to become the biggest grosser ever in Tamil Nadu. A first for Kollywood in a long time—Enthiran in 2010 was likely the previous one—the movie drew 1 crore footfalls and 1.22 crore admissions to state theatres.



Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

With Rs. 373 crores, the movie surpassed 2.0's previous record of Rs. 288 crores as the most successful Tamil language film ever made.

Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

However, when all versions are considered, 2.0 comes in at number two since it made much more money in Hindi and Telugu for a total of Rs. 665 crores.

Photo Courtesy: Movie Stills

Following is a breakdown of Vikram's box office receipts per region:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 181.80 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 42.60 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 25.40 crores

Kerala - Rs. 40.50 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 17.30 crores

India - Rs. 307.60 crores

Photo Courtesy: Instagram