Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Becomes a Streaming Sensation: OTT Success Story
Vijay Deverakonda’s latest film Kingdom is creating waves on OTT, emerging as a massive streaming success. The movie, which already impressed in theatres, is now winning hearts online with record-breaking viewership.
Despite a fair opening at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom did not perform as strongly as expected in theatres. However, the Gautam Tinnanuri-directed action drama has found a new lease of life on OTT, where it is now winning over audiences. Streaming on Netflix across multiple Indian languages, the film is setting impressive digital records.
Between August 25 and September 7, Kingdom emerged as India’s most-watched film on OTT, amassing an incredible 5.9 million views. Its rise as a nationwide digital sensation has surprised many, considering its lukewarm theatrical response. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Bhagyashree, and Satyadev, the movie has quickly become a must-watch for online viewers.
On streaming platforms, Kingdom managed to outperform several Bollywood releases, including Metro In Dino, Maalik, Inspector Jende, and Maa. This overwhelming response has sparked discussions among fans and trade experts, with many speculating about the possibility of a sequel.
The film features an ensemble cast with Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashree in the lead, alongside Satyadev, Venkatesh, Bhumi Shetty, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles. Produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film also boasts music by celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander.
For actress Bhagyashree, however, Kingdom marks another setback. Her debut film Mr. Bachchan did not fare well either, and now with a second box office disappointment, concerns are being raised about her career graph. While her on-screen presence continues to attract attention, the back-to-back failures are a worrying sign for her future in films.