Image Credit : Instagram

They were close to each other while walking hand-in-hand at the India Day Parade in New York, largely intensifying the ongoing marriage chatter. Now that the stars have graced SIIMA together in Dubai, marriage speculation has shot up even this time around.

On top of that, the two are said to reunite on the big screen for VD14, which will further raise the question of when this bond off-screen morphs into on-screen commitments for good.