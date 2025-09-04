Image Credit : Social Media

Director Rahul Sankritya, who previously worked with Vijay in Taxiwala (2018), is at the helm. The film also boasts an impressive crew—renowned French cinematographer Éric Gautier is handling visuals, Ajay-Atul are composing the music, and Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has joined the cast, adding an international touch to the narrative.

Both actors are currently riding high in their careers. Vijay’s last release, Kingdom, became his biggest overseas success in the post-pandemic era, grossing ₹82 crore globally. Rashmika, on the other hand, has a diverse lineup including Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend, and is also rumored to be part of Kanchana 4. While the release date of the period drama remains under wraps, the star power, rich storytelling backdrop, and global talent attached to the film have already raised expectations.