Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reuniting for Rahul Sankritya’s upcoming period drama set in the 1800s
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to reunite on screen in Rahul Sankritya’s upcoming period drama. The duo, who previously charmed audiences with Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), have already sparked excitement with the announcement. Their recent appearance as Grand Marshals at the Independence Day celebrations has only amplified the buzz around their pairing in this ambitious project.
The film is said to be rooted in the 1800s during British rule, with Vijay essaying a rugged character from Rayalaseema—marking his first attempt at such a persona. Sources connected to the project indicated that the story is deeply rooted, blending strong emotions with edgy writing, while action sequences will form an essential part of the narrative.
Director Rahul Sankritya, who previously worked with Vijay in Taxiwala (2018), is at the helm. The film also boasts an impressive crew—renowned French cinematographer Éric Gautier is handling visuals, Ajay-Atul are composing the music, and Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo has joined the cast, adding an international touch to the narrative.
Both actors are currently riding high in their careers. Vijay’s last release, Kingdom, became his biggest overseas success in the post-pandemic era, grossing ₹82 crore globally. Rashmika, on the other hand, has a diverse lineup including Thama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend, and is also rumored to be part of Kanchana 4. While the release date of the period drama remains under wraps, the star power, rich storytelling backdrop, and global talent attached to the film have already raised expectations.