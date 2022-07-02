Rajpal Yadav accused of cheating, Indore police issues notice to the actor

As per allegations against the actor, Rajpal Yadav took a huge sum of money from a local builder on the pretext of promoting his son in the film industry.

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is one of the best actors in the industry with a great comic timing. He has carved a special place for himself in the hearts of people in the last 25 years of his career. However, the actor has landed in a soup after a complaint was received against him in Indore, Madhya Pradesh for a case of cheating.

The Indore Police has reportedly issued a notice to Rajpal Yadav on charges of cheating of Rs 20 lakh. Per the notice, the actor will have to appear before the police within 15 days. The complaint was filed by one Surinder Singh, a builder from Indore who accused Rajpal Yadav of cheating him of Rs 20 Lakh. The complainant accused that the actor had taken Rs 20 lakh from him on the pretext of supporting and promoting his son in the film industry, further alleging that Yadav, till now, has not done anything of that sort for his son.

Singh further alleged that when Rajpal Yadav was asked to return the money, he didn’t and has not stopped answering his calls. Following this, Singh filed a complaint with the Tukoganj police station.

Meanwhile, speaking to the local media here, SI Lalan Mishra said that investigation in the matter has begun, and that a notice has also been sent to Rajpal Yadav in this regard. “Based on builder Surinder Singh’s complaint, a notice has been sent to the actor. He has been asked to respond within 15 days,” said the investigating officer. The actor is expected to appear before the police within the stipulated time.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav was seen as ‘Chhota Pandit’ in Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', which was well-liked by the audience. He is the only actor from the prequel who was cast in the sequel as well. Apart from this, Yadav was also recently seen in playing the character of a transgender in the film 'Ardh' which was released on the OTT platform Zee5.