Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are finally married! For years, they kept their relationship under wraps, only dropping small hints here and there. Now, the big secret is out—who proposed first?
Image Credit : instagram
Friendship that turned into love
Rashmika and Vijay worked together in two films, and that's where their friendship started. But for Rashmika, Vijay had already become her 'Vizzu'. She fell for him and decided to take the first step.
Image Credit : instagram
It was Rashmika who proposed to Vijay Deverakonda
Usually, it's the guys who propose, and girls often feel a bit shy. But Rashmika is different. She had genuine feelings for Vijay and didn't want to hide them behind the 'just friends' tag. So, she went ahead and expressed her love to him.
Image Credit : instagram
Green signal for love
They say National Crush Rashmika's eyes do all the talking. Anyone could see how much she loved Vijay. And of course, Vijay knew it too! After working on two films and sharing some lovely moments, he immediately said yes to her proposal.
Image Credit : Rashmika Mandanna Vijay Deverakonda insta
Vijay Deverakonda told the truth
In front of his fans, Vijay Deverakonda finally spilled the beans on their love story. When someone asked, 'Who proposed first?', he took Rashmika's name, revealing that she was the one who took the lead.
Image Credit : instagram
A relationship kept secret
The couple first shared screen space in 'Geetha Govindam' (2018) and later in 'Dear Comrade' (2019). But they never once confirmed their relationship to the media. Fans, however, were smart. They would sync their photos to prove they were together. Even when asked directly, Rashmika would dodge the question, but she once said she'd want to marry Vijay.
Image Credit : rashmika mandanna instagram
Fans' happiness...
Photos and videos from Rashmika and Vijay's wedding, sangeet, and other functions are going viral. The couple even hosted a special feast for their fans, winning everyone's hearts. They served food and chatted with them, proving why everyone calls them a 'super jodi'.
