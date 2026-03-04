In a major development, Toxic, starring Yash, has officially been pushed from its March 19 release date to June. The postponement has effectively called off what was expected to be one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama was generating strong buzz, especially in the domestic market. However, with the release now rescheduled, the competitive landscape has shifted significantly — particularly overseas.

The delay gives Toxic additional time to strengthen promotions and expand its international footprint, but it also hands a temporary advantage to its rival.