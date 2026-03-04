Dhurandhar 2 Races Ahead in North America After Toxic Postponed to June
The box office equation has changed dramatically after Yash’s Toxic postponed its March 19 release to June. With no major clash now, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is witnessing a sharp rise in North America advance bookings
Toxic Postponed to June, Clash Avoided
In a major development, Toxic, starring Yash, has officially been pushed from its March 19 release date to June. The postponement has effectively called off what was expected to be one of the biggest box office clashes of the year.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the period gangster drama was generating strong buzz, especially in the domestic market. However, with the release now rescheduled, the competitive landscape has shifted significantly — particularly overseas.
The delay gives Toxic additional time to strengthen promotions and expand its international footprint, but it also hands a temporary advantage to its rival.
Dhurandhar 2 Registers Strong Growth in North America
With the clash out of the way, Dhurandhar 2 has begun consolidating its position in the US market. Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the action sequel has seen a remarkable 159% jump in ticket sales within just 24 hours.
Trade reports indicate that the film has crossed the $100K mark in advance sales in North America. Over 3,900 tickets have already been sold across more than 150 locations, with show counts steadily increasing.
The absence of a direct competitor on the same date is expected to further boost premiere numbers. Industry trackers believe the film is now on course for one of the strongest Hindi openings in the region this year.
Clear Run Could Strengthen Day 1 Prospects
The postponement of Toxic has effectively given Dhurandhar 2 a solo release window on March 19 in several key overseas territories. This could significantly enhance its Day 1 and opening weekend prospects.
Backed by a powerful ensemble featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan, the sequel is riding on franchise value and growing pre-release buzz.
While Toxic is expected to return with strong momentum in June — especially given Yash’s popularity after KGF: Chapter 2 — for now, the North American advance booking race clearly belongs to Dhurandhar 2.
