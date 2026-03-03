Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. For years, rumours about their relationship were doing the rounds, but the two never confirmed anything. They gave a surprise by getting married!

Fans are totally khush seeing them together and have been commenting on how beautiful the couple looked in their wedding outfits. After the Udaipur wedding, a grand reception is being planned in Hyderabad for film and political bigwigs.