Rashmika and Vijay's wedding was a super grand affair, as everyone knows. But the saree Rashmika wore for her wedding is now trending all over the internet. Any guesses on how much it costs?
Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Udaipur on February 26. For years, rumours about their relationship were doing the rounds, but the two never confirmed anything. They gave a surprise by getting married!
Fans are totally khush seeing them together and have been commenting on how beautiful the couple looked in their wedding outfits. After the Udaipur wedding, a grand reception is being planned in Hyderabad for film and political bigwigs.
Along with the ₹12 lakh saree, the jewellery Rashmika wore is also the talk of the town. The total value of her wedding jewellery is estimated to be between ₹2 crore and ₹5.5 crore!
Meanwhile, photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are also going viral on social media. Fans and film industry folks are flooding their pages with good wishes. This wedding has already become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of 2026.
