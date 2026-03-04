Athiya Shetty’s Emotional Homecoming to Mangalore With KL Rahul and Baby
Famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, recently visited Mangalore with their adorable baby.
16
Image Credit : Instagram
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty, daughter of famous Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and wife of cricketer KL Rahul, lives in Mumbai but she always stays connected to her hometown. Like every year, she visited her town with her husband for a temple darshan.
26
Image Credit : Instagram
To Mangalore with husband and baby
Athiya Shetty came to Mangalore with her husband Rahul and their baby. The family spent time at their ancestral home and chilled by the beach. Not just that, they also paid a visit to the Kukke Subramanya temple.
36
Image Credit : Instagram
Kukke Subramanya Darshan
Athiya Shetty, she posted several photos on her social media. She also shared a picture of the Kukke Subramanya temple and the 'anna prasad' (temple meal). Even though she lives far away in Mumbai, the actress has not forgotten her connection to this land.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
The couple had a wonderful time
In Mangalore, the couple took their baby to the beach for some quality time. Athiya also posted photos of someone plucking raw mangoes from a tree, a large courtyard, a Tulsi katta, and chickens roaming around. She wrote, 'Forever connected to this soil,' showing how peaceful her hometown feels.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Temple run before daughter's birthday
By the way, Rahul and Athiya Shetty welcomed a baby girl on March 24 last year. They named her Ivara. Now, just before their baby turns one, they are on a temple run in Mangalore.
66
Image Credit : Instagram
Break from cinema after marriage
Athiya Shetty made her film debut in 2015 with the movie 'Hero'. After acting in about 5 films, her last movie appearance was in 2019. She then took a break from films. In 2023, she married her long-time boyfriend, KL Rahul.
