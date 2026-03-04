- Home
Inside Sunny Leone Rs 16 Crore Mumbai Penthouse With LA Style Interiors and Handmade Art
Sunny Leone's home is filled with art from all over the world, including a peaceful Buddha painting from Nepal. But her most prized possessions are the artworks made by her kids, like a beautiful New York City skyline painting.
Image Credit : X
Ever wondered what Sunny Leone's ₹16 crore luxury home looks like? The actress recently shared a video of her LA-style penthouse in Mumbai, and it's nothing short of a palace. She lives like a true queen, not just on screen but in real life too.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Image Credit : instagram
Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently visited Sunny's amazing home. Sunny herself gave Farah a complete tour of every nook and corner. A Magic Bricks report estimates this Andheri penthouse costs around ₹16 crore.
Image Credit : Youtube/T Series
The entrance itself is super attractive, with a lobby full of large mirrors that make the space feel bright and huge. The black-and-white tiles are laid in a rhombus pattern, giving the home a classic yet bold look. Sunny has been living here for 15 years with her husband Daniel Weber and their three kids, Nisha, Noah, and Asher.
Image Credit : pinterest
Sunny's house features art from all over, including a calm Buddha painting from Nepal. But her favourite pieces are made by her kids! A beautiful New York skyline painting on the wall was a gift for her husband Daniel, which she painted with her children. Sunny also proudly displays a snake artwork she made herself.
Image Credit : pinterest
A huge balcony with lush green plants is another highlight, offering a stunning view of the city. The kitchen is all-white and packed with modern appliances. 'Our kitchen is not the neglected part of the house,' Sunny joked. Farah Khan even praised it, saying, 'This looks just like a Los Angeles house.'
Image Credit : pinterest
Overall, Sunny Leone's ₹16 crore home is a beautiful mix of elegance and simplicity. It's no surprise that it looks like a dream palace to everyone.
