In an industry often driven by scale and spectacle, Rishab Shetty carved an extraordinary path by placing faith, folklore and the divine at the heart of mainstream cinema.
With Kantara and its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, Shetty did more than deliver a blockbuster franchise. He transformed deeply rooted local traditions into a global cinematic experience.
The Kantara franchise, which reportedly crossed 1300 crore at the box office, stands as a rare milestone achieved by a single creative force serving as writer, actor and director. Yet beyond the numbers lies the true triumph.
Shetty brought to thescreen the sacred spirit of coastal Karnataka, presenting divine folklore with intensity, authenticity and reverence. The spiritual energy depicted in Kantara was not ornamental. It was the soul of the narrative. Audiences across languages connected with its raw portrayal of faith, community and the unseen divine presence that governs human destiny.
What made the franchise resonate globally was its unwavering commitment to local identity. By embracing regional rituals, beliefs and landscapes without dilution, Shetty proved that authenticity travels further than imitation. The more rooted the story, the more universal its emotion became.
Now, with Jai Hanuman, Rishab Shetty is set to once again channel the divine onto the big screen. If Kantara celebrated indigenous spiritual traditions, Jai Hanuman promises to explore mythological grandeur with the same conviction and cultural depth.
The anticipation is not merely about scale but about how Shetty will once again blend devotion, storytelling and cinematic power.
From local soil to global applause, Rishab Shetty continues to redefine how Indian stories steeped in faith can command worldwide resonance while keeping their spiritual core intact.
