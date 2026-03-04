Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Host Heartwarming Fan Meet After Wedding
After their intimate Udaipur wedding, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda returned to Hyderabad and surprised fans with a special meet-and-greet, turning their first public appearance as newlyweds into a heartfelt celebration
A Dream Wedding in Udaipur
On February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began a new chapter together in a private ceremony held in Udaipur. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple tied the knot following Telugu and Kodava traditions. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral, setting social media abuzz.
Back to Hyderabad for Post-Wedding Rituals
After the celebrations in Rajasthan, the newlyweds returned to Hyderabad to continue customary rituals. While fans were eagerly waiting for glimpses of their post-wedding life, the couple had a surprise planned that no one saw coming.
First Meet-and-Greet as Husband and Wife
Before their grand reception, Rashmika and Vijay hosted a special fan meet in Hyderabad. This marked their first interaction with admirers after marriage. The venue featured elegant floral decorations and a warm message at the entrance that read, “Welcome to our extended family. With love, #VIROSH,” instantly making fans feel included in their joy.
Serving Food and Sharing Conversations
In a rare and touching gesture, the couple personally served food to their fans. They also spent time chatting with them about their relationship journey. According to attendees, Rashmika revealed during the interaction that she was the one who proposed to Vijay — a detail that left fans pleasantly surprised.
A Viral Moment That Melted Hearts
One of the most talked-about clips from the event shows Rashmika lovingly feeding Vijay while fans cheered around them. The candid moment quickly circulated online, with many calling it pure and heartwarming.
Traditional Elegance at the Event
For the gathering, Vijay chose a floral kurta, keeping his look festive yet simple. Rashmika looked radiant in a printed saree, accessorised with a mangalsutra and sindoor, embracing her new bride glow with grace and charm.
Social Media Applause from Fans
As videos and photos surfaced online, fans and netizens flooded comment sections with praise. Many appreciated the effort the couple made to personally host and serve their supporters. Admirers described the gesture as thoughtful, intimate, and refreshingly genuine.
Grand Reception on March 4
With the fan meet creating waves online, all eyes are now on their grand reception scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad. Several prominent personalities from the film industry are expected to attend and bless the couple as they begin their married life together.
