On February 26, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda began a new chapter together in a private ceremony held in Udaipur. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple tied the knot following Telugu and Kodava traditions. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral, setting social media abuzz.

Back to Hyderabad for Post-Wedding Rituals

After the celebrations in Rajasthan, the newlyweds returned to Hyderabad to continue customary rituals. While fans were eagerly waiting for glimpses of their post-wedding life, the couple had a surprise planned that no one saw coming.

First Meet-and-Greet as Husband and Wife

Before their grand reception, Rashmika and Vijay hosted a special fan meet in Hyderabad. This marked their first interaction with admirers after marriage. The venue featured elegant floral decorations and a warm message at the entrance that read, “Welcome to our extended family. With love, #VIROSH,” instantly making fans feel included in their joy.