Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Reception: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar At Grand Party
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was present at the wedding reception of actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad.
On Wednesday evening, March 4, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar attended the wedding celebration of newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda.
He was 'delighted' to be at the couple's reception and sent a heartfelt message for them after the occasion, wishing them well on their new adventure together.
Sharing a photo with Rashmika and Vijay, Shivakumar wrote, "Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together."
Glad to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and personally convey my best wishes to the couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness and togetherness as they begin this new chapter together.@TheDeverakonda@iamRashmikapic.twitter.com/SNqd14F1fH
— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 4, 2026
Neena Gupta, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan, Karan Johar, Rhea Chakraborty, Sukumar, Thabitha Bandreddi, Nag Ashwin, Naveen Polishetty, Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Chiranjeevi, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Boyapati Srinu, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter Sitara were among the celebrities who graced Rashmika and Vijay's reception. Varsha Bollamma was also there during the momentous event.
In front of close friends and family, Rashmika and Vijay exchanged vows in a small but magical wedding on February 26 at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur. Also Read: Why Did Ram Charan Attend Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Reception Barefoot? Read On
Vijay's family attended the wedding in the morning with a traditional Telugu ceremony, while Rashmika's side of the family attended the evening with a traditional Coorg (Kodava) ceremony. Also Read: Kriti Sanon to Karan Johar: Bollywood Celebs Who Attended Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Reception
