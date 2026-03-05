- Home
- Entertainment
- Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Row: Actor Ready With ₹250 Crore Out-of-Court Settlement?
Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Row: Actor Ready With ₹250 Crore Out-of-Court Settlement?
Thalapathy Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has reportedly filed for divorce, making some serious claims. Now, reports are saying that Vijay wants to settle the case out of court and has offered a massive ₹250 crore as alimony.
16
Image Credit : Thalapathy Vijay\Twitter
Personal Life in the News
South superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan following for his films. Until recently, everyone was talking about his last movie, 'Jana Nayagan'. But now, his personal life is making all the headlines.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : instagram
Divorce Petition Filed
The divorce case between Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam is getting more complicated by the day. Sangeetha recently filed a divorce petition in the Chengalpattu family court. She has accused him of having extramarital affairs and other serious marital problems.
36
Image Credit : instagram
27 Years of Marriage
Now, reports suggest that Vijay wants to settle the matter quietly, outside the court. After 27 years together, his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed for divorce. Word is, Vijay is considering an out-of-court settlement and is offering her ₹250 crore as alimony.
46
Image Credit : instagram
₹250 Crore Alimony
According to one report, the actor is ready to pay his wife ₹250 crore in alimony. In her petition, Sangeetha has made several serious claims, including an alleged affair with an actress. However, the petition does not name any actress publicly. It's also being said that Sangeetha brought this up because she has been living separately from Vijay for the last two years.
56
Image Credit : instagram
Avoiding Court
Meanwhile, the buzz is that Vijay wants to resolve the whole thing amicably. He apparently wants to put an end to this personal issue without it turning into a public court battle.
66
Image Credit : instagram
Alimony Dispute
In many divorce cases, alimony disputes become the main sticking point and can go on for years. This could be why Vijay is reportedly looking for an out-of-court solution. However, there's been no official statement from either Vijay or Sangeetha on the matter.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos