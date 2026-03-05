4 Booking Errors Triple H Must Avoid On WWE SmackDown Before WrestleMania 42
With WWE WrestleMania 42 approaching, Triple H faces crucial booking decisions on SmackDown. Avoiding missteps with Carmelo Hayes, Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill, Giulia, and Drew McIntyre is vital.
Keeping Carmelo Hayes Directionless
Carmelo Hayes has been defending the United States Championship through weekly open challenges, but the lack of a proper feud has left his reign feeling hollow. With WrestleMania looming, Triple H must ensure Hayes is placed in a legitimate storyline instead of wasting another episode on open challenges. The title needs a clear direction starting this Friday.
Mishandling Rhea Ripley vs Jade Cargill
The rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill has gained traction, especially after their social media exchanges. Both women will collide for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, and SmackDown offers a chance to elevate their feud. Triple H must avoid clumsy booking and instead present their segment as a marquee showdown to build anticipation.
Neglecting Giulia’s Role
Giulia, despite holding the Women’s United States Championship, has suffered from poor booking and a lack of direction. Triple H must not allow her to remain buried under weak creative decisions. Seeds of her WrestleMania feud should be planted this week, giving her championship the spotlight it deserves and ensuring she enters the biggest event of the year with momentum.
Taking the Title Off Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. Rumors suggest a possible title change, but stripping McIntyre of the belt just two months after his victory would derail his momentum. Triple H must resist the temptation to alter the championship picture prematurely, as McIntyre’s reign is crucial heading into WrestleMania.
