- Sanju Samson-Charulatha Remesh Love Story: From Facebook 'Hi' to a Filmy Inter-Faith Wedding!
Cricketer Sanju Samson's love story is straight out of a movie! It all began with a simple 'Hi' on Facebook. Sanju, who is Christian, and Charulatha Remesh, a Hindu, convinced their families and tied the knot in a beautiful inter-faith wedding.
Image Credit : Instagram/imsanjusamson
T20 World Cup
Team India is all set to take on England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Everyone's watching opener Sanju Samson. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how he handles English pacer Jofra Archer's bowling at the Wankhede Stadium.
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanju-Charu Love Story
Life on the cricket field has its ups and downs, but off the field, Sanju Samson's love story is grabbing headlines. This is the tale of how Sanju, from the Christian community, fell for Charulatha, a Hindu, and their journey to marriage.
Image Credit : Social Media
Inter-faith relationship
It all started with a simple 'Hi' on Facebook. Their chats quickly turned into a strong friendship, which soon blossomed into love. Sanju and Charulatha then convinced their families to get married. They proved that love truly knows no boundaries, as their different religious backgrounds only made their bond stronger.
Image Credit : Social Media
Started from college
Sanju Samson and Charulatha Ramesh's story began at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram. This is where they first met, but their love story didn't quite take off from there.
Image Credit : Social Media
'Hi' message
Later, Sanju took the first step and sent Charulatha a 'Hi' on Facebook. This one message laid the foundation for their love story. What started as a simple chat soon grew into a deep and meaningful relationship, moving from just friendship to a powerful bond.
Image Credit : Social Media
Deep love
Charu has always been his biggest supporter. Whether she was cheering for him from the stands during IPL matches or quietly backing him behind the scenes, she was always there. This constant support deepened their love, and the couple eventually tied the knot. They made sure their different religious backgrounds never came in the way, and now lead a happy married life full of love and respect.
