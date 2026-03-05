Actor Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts in India, is now helping stranded travelers in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict by offering free accommodation to anyone in need.

After his humanitarian efforts in India during COVID-19 and the Punjab floods, actor Sonu Sood has once again come forward to help people—this time in Dubai. Amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict, many travelers are stranded in the city without proper shelter. Understanding their plight, Sonu has announced that he is providing free accommodation to anyone in need, regardless of nationality or background.

The actor shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), posting a video and tweeting: “War has left many travelers stranded in Dubai. If you or someone you know has nowhere to stay, we are offering safe accommodation free of cost. No nationality. No conditions. Just humanity. DM us on Instagram if you need help. @dugastaproperties Please share so this reaches someone in need.”

A Message of Humanity and Compassion

In the video, Sonu Sood personally addressed those stranded, saying, “Hi everyone. So, anyone who is stranded in Dubai because of the ongoing crisis, we just want to tell you that you have a place to stay. We will make sure you get a free of cost accommodation. Jo log bhi hamare Hindustani hai, ya kisi bhi nationality ke log phase hue hai Dubai ke andar, aap please mujhe DM kijiye on Instagram. We will make sure that you get a free of cost stay till you reach your country.”

Known for his consistent acts of kindness, from helping migrants during the pandemic to supporting flood victims, Sonu Sood has once again captured hearts. Netizens have praised his generosity and selfless approach, highlighting how his efforts continue to make a real difference in the lives of people facing crises worldwide.

This initiative reinforces Sonu’s reputation not just as a beloved actor but also as a humanitarian committed to helping those in need, no matter where they are.