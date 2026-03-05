- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Starry Hyderabad Reception: Kriti Sanon's Sweet Exchange Goes Viral
Inside Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Starry Hyderabad Reception: Kriti Sanon's Sweet Exchange Goes Viral
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding with a glittering reception in Hyderabad, attended by close friends and film industry colleagues. Among them were Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Homi Adajania
A Starry Evening In Hyderabad
The wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda culminated in a glamorous reception in Hyderabad, attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among the guests were Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Homi Adajania, who have recently collaborated with Rashmika on their upcoming project.
Homi shared a candid picture of Kriti posing with the newlyweds and congratulated the couple with a playful caption, jokingly asking Kriti to “stay out of this.” Kriti responded in good humour, writing that she would “never” stay away and expressing her love for the couple. In another snapshot, Rashmika and Kriti were seen sharing a warm moment, reflecting their off-screen bond. Homi also posted a cheerful group picture, wishing the couple “only love and happiness.”
Cocktail 2: What We Know So Far
The camaraderie between Kriti and Rashmika has heightened excitement around Cocktail 2. Industry chatter suggests that the film may explore a bold narrative, with Kriti and Rashmika reportedly playing a same-sex couple. If reports are accurate, the story could revolve around a layered love triangle.
There is also speculation that Shahid Kapoor will feature as the third key character, adding complexity to the relationship dynamics. The film is said to offer a contemporary take on modern love and emotional entanglements. However, it is important to note that the makers have not officially confirmed any details regarding the storyline.
Release Plans And Strategic Timing
While an official announcement is still awaited, reports indicate that Cocktail 2 is being eyed for a September release. The scheduling is believed to have been carefully planned, with a six-month gap after Shahid Kapoor’s earlier film O’Romeo.
This strategic spacing is expected to prevent overlap and give audiences enough time to embrace Shahid in distinct roles. If the timeline holds, Cocktail 2 could arrive with significant anticipation, especially given the fresh pairing and the buzz surrounding its reported storyline.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.