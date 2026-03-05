The wedding festivities of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda culminated in a glamorous reception in Hyderabad, attended by several prominent names from the film industry. Among the guests were Kriti Sanon and filmmaker Homi Adajania, who have recently collaborated with Rashmika on their upcoming project.

Homi shared a candid picture of Kriti posing with the newlyweds and congratulated the couple with a playful caption, jokingly asking Kriti to “stay out of this.” Kriti responded in good humour, writing that she would “never” stay away and expressing her love for the couple. In another snapshot, Rashmika and Kriti were seen sharing a warm moment, reflecting their off-screen bond. Homi also posted a cheerful group picture, wishing the couple “only love and happiness.”