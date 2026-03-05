- Home
Bollywood stars graced the glamorous wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, and Karan Johar wowed fans with stunning outfits and stylish appearances.
Rashmika-Vijay Hyderabad Reception
The grand wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities gracing the venue in stunning ensembles. Guests impressed with glamorous and elegant looks, making the night truly unforgettable.
Kriti Sanon
Among the attendees, Kriti Sanon turned heads in an exquisite black and silver lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil. The outfit shimmered with rhinestones and intricate embellishments. She paired it with traditional jhumkas, a sleek black waist belt, and a flowing dupatta, blending modern glamour with ethnic grace.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty exuded bold elegance in a striking red saree adorned with crystal and sequin detailing. She styled the six-yard drape with a bralette-style blouse, statement earrings, and stacked kadas, creating a confident and glamorous appearance that captured attention throughout the evening.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar brought his signature flair to the celebration in an off-white bandhgala kurta paired with black trousers. A quirky animal-shaped brooch added drama to his sophisticated look, while his sleek glasses and polished styling ensured he stood out among the glittering guests.
Neena Gupta with Vivek Mehra
Neena Gupta attended the wedding alongside her husband Vivek Mehra, radiating elegance and poise. The veteran actress kept her look understated yet charming, adding warmth and senior presence to the star-studded evening.
Shahid Kapoor
Reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika’s Cocktail 2 co-star, was expected to attend the reception. However, he was not seen at the venue, surprising fans who were anticipating the actor’s presence given his professional association with the bride.
