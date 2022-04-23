In Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda is Allu Arjun’s neighbour; check out his Rs 15 crore bungalow in Hyderabad

Top Telugu actors like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun live in the same neighbourhood as Vijay Deverakonda.



Vijay Deverakonda is recognised as the nation's heartthrob, and he refers to himself as "rowdy." Arjun Reddy's success catapulted the actor to stardom in a short period. As his fame rose, the actor began making films, and a few years ago, he built a big mansion in Hyderabad for Rs. 15 crores.



Vijay began his acting career as a supporting role in the films Nuvvila (2011) and Life Is Beautiful (2012).



The actor rose to prominence with his performance in Yevade Subramanyam. After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorship, Vijay engaged in content-driven films like Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala.



Vijay's house is located in the Banjara Hills of Hyderabad, one of the city's most affluent and costly areas. Vijay paid roughly Rs 15 crore for the villa in 2019.

The actor moved into this house with his parents, Devarakonda Govardhan Rao and Deverakonda Madhavi, and his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and Storm Deverakonda, a Siberian husky.

The interior design of the house is a blend of modern and traditional elements. The multi-story villa is surrounded by trees with a huge open terrace.