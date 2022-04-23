Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Pictures: Vijay Deverakonda is Allu Arjun’s neighbour; check out his Rs 15 crore bungalow in Hyderabad

    First Published Apr 23, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Top Telugu actors like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun live in the same neighbourhood as Vijay Deverakonda.
     

    Vijay Deverakonda is recognised as the nation's heartthrob, and he refers to himself as "rowdy." Arjun Reddy's success catapulted the actor to stardom in a short period. As his fame rose, the actor began making films, and a few years ago, he built a big mansion in Hyderabad for Rs. 15 crores. 
     

    Top South industry stars like Akkineni Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun live in the same neighbourhood as the actor. Vijay began his acting career as a supporting role in the films Nuvvila (2011) and Life Is Beautiful (2012). 
     

    The actor rose to prominence with his performance in Yevade Subramanyam. After the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorship, Vijay engaged in content-driven films like Dear Comrade, Pelli Choopulu, and Taxiwaala.
     

    Vijay's house is located in the Banjara Hills of Hyderabad, one of the city's most affluent and costly areas. Vijay paid roughly Rs 15 crore for the villa in 2019.

    The actor moved into this house with his parents, Devarakonda Govardhan Rao and Deverakonda Madhavi, and his brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, and Storm Deverakonda, a Siberian husky.

    The interior design of the house is a blend of modern and traditional elements. The multi-story villa is surrounded by trees with a huge open terrace.

    Vijay Deverakonda is all set for his Bollywood debut Liger with Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson. The action entertainment will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam across India. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's age difference: From their wedding date to venue

